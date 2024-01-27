Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.