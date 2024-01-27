Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$145.86.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$133.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.82. The firm has a market cap of C$42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$136.55.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Insiders own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

