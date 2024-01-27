Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $429.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.15.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

