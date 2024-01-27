Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 633.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

