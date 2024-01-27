Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

