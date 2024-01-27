Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4,257.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 781,706 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of EQT worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 4,377,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,573. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

