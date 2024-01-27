Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111,688 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,649. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.08. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.