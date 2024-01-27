Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,659 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

