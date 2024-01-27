Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Core & Main worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi raised its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 752,385 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE CNM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $40.55. 3,733,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,773. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,398,609 shares of company stock worth $3,305,610,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.