Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884,049 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 1,372,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.