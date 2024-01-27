Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Wix.com worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $128.61. 539,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,402. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -756.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

