Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.03 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of L traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,337. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

