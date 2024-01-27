Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ryder System worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 120,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

