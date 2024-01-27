Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.61 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avnet worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 551,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.