Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.