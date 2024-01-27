Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.46 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.29. 417,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.