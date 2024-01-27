Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.79 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,942 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Globe Life worth $33,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,295.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.76. 577,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,064. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

