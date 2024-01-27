Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.96 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,427. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

