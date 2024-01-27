Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. 713,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,115. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

