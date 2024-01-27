Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 1,443,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

