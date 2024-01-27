Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 960.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

