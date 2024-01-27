Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 7,782,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267,607. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

