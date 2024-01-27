Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,189 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,193,412.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

