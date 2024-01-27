Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 120.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

