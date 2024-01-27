Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. 1,504,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

