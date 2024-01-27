Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $50,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,954. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $206.78. 1,691,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

