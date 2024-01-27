Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.98 and a 200 day moving average of $508.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

