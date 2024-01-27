Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of RLI worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,526. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

