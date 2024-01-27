Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

