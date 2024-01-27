Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $51,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,248. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

