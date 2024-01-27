Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 725,820 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 725,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.