Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 on Friday, hitting $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

