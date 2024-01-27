Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 18,408,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

