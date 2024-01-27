Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 29,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 67,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

