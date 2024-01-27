LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 236,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. LSI Industries has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

