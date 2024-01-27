LSV Asset Management Buys 56,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

