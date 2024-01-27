LSV Asset Management Buys 79,800 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.39% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 517,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 98,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 462,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,414. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,579,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,787,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,461 shares of company stock worth $3,342,711. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

