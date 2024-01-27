LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of OneMain worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,636. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

