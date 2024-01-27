LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.82% of Universal Logistics worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $421.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULH. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

