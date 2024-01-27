LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.15. 5,035,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,711. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $496.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.