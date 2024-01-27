LSV Asset Management Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of Customers Bancorp worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 536,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,922. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

