LSV Asset Management Has $15.56 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

