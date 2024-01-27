LSV Asset Management Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.42% of CoreCivic worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,525,000 after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,559,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.83.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

