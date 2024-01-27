LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.09% of Herbalife worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.26. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $21.33.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

