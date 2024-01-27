LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Otter Tail worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.1 %

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 227,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.