LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.97% of Hanmi Financial worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 223,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

