LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 724,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

