LSV Asset Management Sells 16,718 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.70% of Golub Capital BDC worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

