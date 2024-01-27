LSV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

