LSV Asset Management Sells 32,500 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Equitable worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Equitable stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 3,897,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,724. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

